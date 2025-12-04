Ansah set for multi-district humanitarian tour as lean season pressures mount

The Vice President, Right Honourable Dr. Jane Mayemu Ansah, SC, JA (Rtd), is scheduled to embark on an intensive field tour on Thursday, 4th December 2025, as part of ongoing efforts to respond to rising vulnerability during the lean season.

Her itinerary opens at Kalumbu Headquarters Ground in Nathenje, where she will meet communities and hand over food supplies alongside other essential relief items.

The gathering, expected to start at 9:30 AM, will bring the Vice President face-to-face with families whose livelihoods have been strained by persistent hunger.

From there, she will move to Traditional Authority M’bwatalika’s Headquarters Ground for another engagement aimed at extending support to households struggling to secure adequate food.

The stop, slated for 12:30 PM, will serve as a reaffirmation of government’s commitment to mitigating the worsening effects of seasonal scarcity.

Later in the day, the Vice President will proceed to Mchinji, where she is scheduled to interact with communities at Kathyakula Full Primary School under Traditional Authority Simphasi.

This final visit will enable her to continue distributing relief items while taking stock of broader needs affecting rural populations.

Her activities throughout the day highlight government’s resolve to stand with vulnerable groups during the most difficult period of the agricultural cycle.

Officials close to the mission say the Vice President’s engagement demonstrates an active and personal approach to crisis response.

The Communications and Public Relations Office of the Vice President has confirmed that all preparations have been finalized to ensure smooth execution of the planned activities.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :