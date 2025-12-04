Ntchisi Applauds Mother Care Groups as Immunisation Coverage Hits 84 Percent

Health authorities in Ntchisi District have heaped praise on Mother Care Groups (MCGs) for their outstanding contribution to the dramatic rise in immunisation coverage, which has now reached an impressive 84 percent.

The achievement has been attributed to the Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN)’s Health Strengthening Immunisation Project, which has transformed community awareness and participation in under-five vaccination programmes across the district.

Since the project’s inception, Ntchisi has recorded a major shift in attitudes and knowledge among women, with most now fully informed about the importance and processes of child immunisation.

Ntchisi District Extended Programme on Immunisation (EPI) Coordinator, Emmanuel Minjale, said the project has made significant inroads in hard-to-reach areas that previously suffered from serious information gaps.

“The project is being implemented in areas that were previously difficult to reach and had limited access to information. Today, Mother Care Groups are actively coordinating women and sharpening their knowledge on under-five immunisation,” said Minjale.

He described the work of the MCGs as exceptional, noting that the women operate on a voluntary basis and endure long distances to ensure no child is left behind.

“We really appreciate the commendable work these mothers are doing. They walk long distances to deliver messages and encourage fellow women to take immunisation for under-five children seriously,” he said.

However, Minjale said there is still a need to motivate the groups through exchange visits with Mother Care Groups from other districts to enhance sustainability beyond the lifespan of the project.

“We are lobbying for more exchange visits so that these women can learn from others and share ideas on how to sustain the groups after the project phases out. Sustainability is key,” he added.

Chairperson of Kayoyo Mother Care Group from Group Village Head Mpanang’ombe, Tiwonge Makanjira, said the group has gone beyond immunisation to support vulnerable women with nutrition and food security initiatives.

“We support our Health Surveillance Assistants in delivering nutrition education to mothers. We also distribute porridge flour to those who cannot afford it. Through unity, we have managed to establish our own farm where we grow soya beans and maize to support fellow women,” she said.

Group Village Head Mpanang’ombe also commended the women for championing hygiene and sanitation in the area, noting that they even assist vulnerable households in constructing proper toilets.

“They are doing remarkable work in promoting sanitation and hygiene. As a community, we are truly thankful to MHEN for introducing these groups,” he said.

The initiative is part of a five-year programme known as the Health Strengthening Immunisation Project, implemented by the Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) with financial support from the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI).

The project is currently being implemented in several districts including Mchinji, Ntchisi, Dowa, Blantyre, Chitipa and Kasungu, among others, and is widely credited for strengthening community-driven health systems and improving child survival.

