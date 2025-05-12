Malawi Hosts Landmark Africa-Wide Agricultural Extension Week to Boost Economic Transformation

Malawi’s Minister of Agriculture, Sam Kawale, has hailed the 7th Africa-Wide Agricultural Extension Week (AAEW) as a transformative milestone that will bolster economic growth by fostering collaboration across the agricultural value chain.

Speaking at the official opening of the week-long event held at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe on Monday, Kawale described the gathering as a vital platform for knowledge exchange and strategic dialogue on agricultural extension and advisory services (AEAS).

“The event is a platform for developing knowledge and skills related to the rebranding of extension services and discussing key policy issues affecting Agricultural Extension Advisory Services,” said Kawale.

He further emphasized Malawi’s commitment to agricultural transformation through the adoption of a new agricultural advisory policy and integration of technology to drive productivity and commercialisation in line with the Malawi 2063 vision.

“Malawi is eager to learn from other countries to build a more inclusive agriculture sector,” he added.

Charles Masangano, Chairperson of the Malawi Forum for Agricultural Advisory Services (MAFAAS), echoed Kawale’s sentiments, noting the importance of the event in connecting local professionals with international experts and potential investors.

“This event is a crucial platform for learning, networking, and forming strategic partnerships that will ultimately benefit Malawi’s agriculture sector,” Masangano said.

AAEW 2025 has attracted a diverse range of stakeholders including government officials, policy makers, extension professionals, researchers, private sector representatives, development partners, and farmers.

Organised by the Government of Malawi in collaboration with the African Forum for Agricultural Advisory Services (AFAAS) and MAFAAS, the event runs from May 12 to 16 under the theme: “Rebranding Extension for Enhanced Public/Private Sector Driven Commercialisation, Industrialisation, and Inclusive Food Systems.”

