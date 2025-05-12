Chakwera Rallies Behind Nurses, Promises Jobs and Better Facilities

President Lazarus Chakwera has pledged his administration’s full support for nurses and midwives, calling them “the backbone of national development” as Malawi joined the world in commemorating International Nurses Day 2025 at Nkhwazi Admarc Ground.

In his keynote address, Chakwera emphasized the critical role nurses play in saving lives and responding to emergencies, especially in rural areas. He announced that the government is accelerating the construction of over 200 health posts to expand healthcare access and create more employment opportunities.

“People in rural communities deserve quality healthcare. We’re not only building facilities—we’re investing in training centres to equip nurses with skills that meet both local and international standards,” said Chakwera.

The President also assured nurses of mass recruitment and timely promotions, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to improving working conditions and addressing staff shortages.

Chakwera lauded the dedication of Malawian nurses both at home and abroad, saying their professionalism is earning global recognition. “I am proud of our nurses—they carry the spirit of this country wherever they go.”

The event, attended by thousands of healthcare workers and community members, underscored the urgency of strengthening the health sector ahead of the 2025 elections.

