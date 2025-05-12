Usi reveals Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu’s manifesto has been approved: “Registration documents submitted.”

Vice President Michael Usi has confirmed that Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu is officially transitioning from a civic movement to a political party, with its manifesto already approved and party registration documents submitted.

Speaking in Chikwawa today, Usi said the group is prepared to disrupt Malawi’s political status quo with a bold vision rooted in dignity, self-reliance, and people-centered development. “Some are unsettled by us,” he said, “but when we decide to act, we don’t hesitate.”

With that milestone reached, Vice President Michael Usi revealed that the process of registering Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu as a fully-fledged political party is already underway, with all required documentation duly submitted to the Registrar of Political Parties.

Usi emphasized that the movement, long known for promoting self-reliance and community empowerment, is entering the political arena with a clear vision: to challenge the status quo and redefine leadership in Malawi. He noted that the manifesto, already scrutinized and approved by relevant authorities, places the people at the centre of development, prioritizing job creation, education reform, and rural industrialisation.

When asked directly if he would stand as a presidential candidate in the upcoming general elections, Usi remained strategic and measured. “Malawians will know at the right time whether I will stand as a presidential candidate,” he said, refusing to be drawn into early declarations. “This is not about me—it’s about the people of Malawi reclaiming their dignity through hard work, integrity, and innovation.”

Insiders close to the movement hint that the party is rapidly building grassroots structures across the country and may soon announce interim leaders and coordinators. As political tension rises ahead of the 2025 elections, Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu’s emergence is expected to disrupt traditional political alignments, especially among the youth and working-class Malawians disillusioned by decades of unfulfilled promises.

