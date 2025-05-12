MEC Urges Malawians to Verify Voter Details Ahead of 2025 Elections

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has released the preliminary voters’ register to all 23 registered political parties, kicking off a nationwide voter verification exercise from 13 to 31 May 2025.

Speaking at a launch event in Lilongwe, MEC Chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja called the register a vital tool for democratic accountability:

“This is not just any document. It’s a sensitive legal tool that must be handled with utmost care and responsibility.”

Why it matters:

This is your chance to confirm that your name, photo, and details are correct before the 16 September 2025 general elections. Any mistakes could affect your right to vote.

Where to verify:

At registration centres in 13 councils including Karonga, Dedza, Machinga, Mulanje, and Mzuzu City

Via SMS: Dial *2509#

Political parties and MEC regional offices have electronic copies for reference

MEC also reported 305 entries with issues like unclear photos or ID slip uploads. But don’t worry—biometric scanners will help you verify using your fingerprint.

A call for responsibility:

Mtalimanja urged political parties to audit the register responsibly and avoid spreading unverified claims on social media, warning that past misinformation has discouraged voter participation.

“Disinformation is a growing threat to electoral integrity globally, and Malawi is not immune.”

She reminded all stakeholders that the register must be protected in line with data protection laws and called on leaders to educate supporters on spotting and rejecting fake news.

✅ Check your name. Correct any errors. Stay informed through official MEC channels.

This is your democracy—protect it by showing up for the verification process.

