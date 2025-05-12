NBS Bank donates computers to Mchinji District Council

In demonstrating its commitment to supporting public service delivery, NBS Bank plc has donated four HP desktop computers worth K12 million to the Mchinji District Council.

Speaking at the District Commissioner’s office during the event, Cluster Head for Centre and North at NBS Bank, Justin Chikaonda, reaffirmed the Bank’s dedication to enabling progress in the communities it serves.

“We believe that for systems to run smoothly, the right tools must be in place. Our donation today is not just about computers—it is about empowering the District Council to deliver services more efficiently to the people of Mchinji.”

“As the Bank continues to build stronger connections with communities across Malawi, this initiative reflects its strategic focus on being a Bank that is not only accessible but also actively engaged in national progress,” said Chikaonda.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the council, District Commissioner Lucia Chidalengwa, expressed gratitude to NBS Bank for its timely support.

“This gesture will go a long way in improving our service delivery. The computers have already enhanced efficiency in processing payments and have helped streamline our financial reporting timelines. The donation will address a critical shortage of computers in the accounts department, which has been hindering operational efficiency,” said Chidalengwa.

She said the donation has marked a strong spirit of partnership, underscoring the importance of collaboration between the private sector and local government in driving development.

