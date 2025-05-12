Mbewe Urges Voters to Elect Visionary, Development-Focused Leaders

As Malawi prepares for the September 16 General Elections, voters have been urged to rise above empty promises and vote for visionary, development-conscious leaders who put people first.

The call was made on Sunday by Kingsley Alli Mbewe, aspiring ward councillor for the newly demarcated Nancholi-Manyowe Ward in Blantyre West, during his unveiling ceremony at Nancholi Ground.

Mbewe—who previously served as councillor for Blantyre City South Ward—warned against electing leaders who only serve their own interests.

“Malawi has suffered under self-serving leaders who abandon the people once they’re in office. We need builders, not destroyers,” said Mbewe. “This time around, let’s choose leaders who genuinely care and are committed to tangible development.”

He highlighted his track record over the past five years, citing improved road networks, expanded water access, business support initiatives, and job creation efforts in his previous ward.

Mbewe said his move to Nancholi-Manyowe, the community where he was born, is a personal mission to give back and accelerate progress in the area.

“I’ve gained valuable experience and I’m ready to hit the ground running. The people of Nancholi-Manyowe can expect more—more development, more empowerment, more results,” he declared.

Remaining independent, Mbewe emphasized that his decision not to join any political party gives him the freedom to serve all constituents without bias.

“I believe in serving people, not political interests. As an independent, I’m not tied to party agendas. I can listen to everyone and act in the best interests of the ward,” he explained.

Local resident Alice Mkwezalamba praised Mbewe’s leadership, noting that his efforts have already brought visible improvements to the area.

“Things have changed for the better. We now have running water and improved roads. If this continues, we’re hopeful for a brighter future,” she said.

