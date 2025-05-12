Standard Bank Powers 2025 International Nurses Day with MK5 Million Boost

In a heartfelt show of support for Malawi’s frontline caregivers, Standard Bank Malawi has donated MK5 million to the Nurses and Midwives Council of Malawi (NMCM) in celebration of the 2025 International Nurses Day.

The commemorations, held at Nkhwazi ADMARC Ground in Mchinji, were graced by the President of Malawi, His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera. The event brought together thousands of healthcare professionals and development partners under the theme: “Our Nurses. Our Future. Caring for Nurses Strengthens Economies.”

This initiative builds on a collaboration between Standard Bank and NMCM that began in December 2023. Through this partnership, the bank offers discounted loan products to registered nurses and midwives who hold accounts with Standard Bank—providing greater financial access and promoting economic empowerment within the profession.

Alipo Nyondo, Head of Products at Standard Bank Malawi, emphasized the bank’s recognition of the essential role nurses and midwives play in national development.

“Nurses and midwives are at the heart of Malawi’s healthcare system. Through this partnership and our tailored financial solutions, we are demonstrating our commitment to their welfare and to the broader economic stability of the nation,” Nyondo said.

Judith Chirembo, Registrar and CEO of NMCM, expressed deep appreciation for the ongoing support.

“On behalf of the nursing and midwifery community, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Standard Bank for being a true partner in the development of key sectors in Malawi. Their swift response and generous contribution reaffirm their genuine commitment to addressing the challenges faced by healthcare professionals,” Chirembo stated.

As Malawi celebrates the dedication of its nurses and midwives, Standard Bank positions itself not only as a financial institution but also as a committed ally in promoting their well-being, empowerment, and professional growth.

By investing in healthcare workers, Standard Bank underscores its broader mission of driving national development through sustainable and inclusive solutions.

