Malawi housing and population census results Thursday

National Statistical Office (NSO) is set to release the results of the housing and population census.

NSO spokesperson Kingsley Manda said the release of the results will be done at NSO offices in Zomba and would help the government plan for social and economic policies for the people.

It is expected that the population will rise above the current 14 million people with others putting it at 18 million.

“These are just preliminary results. Real results will be released in April,” said Manda.

Pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission failed to demarcate wards and constituencies ahead of the May 21 highly contested tripartite elections because of lack of data on population and housing.

Manda said NSO will release data on how many males and females Malawi has, population per region and district as well as how many households the country has.

