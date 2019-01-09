Power black-out hits Chizumulu Island

Power black-out has hit Chizumulu Island, paralyzing health and education services.

Power generating company, Egenco spokesperson Moses Gwaza attributed the power black-out to a fault on the company’s diesel powered generating machine.

“A team of experts will be at the island on Thursday to rectify the problem,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government said all is set to construct a jetty at Likoma Island.

Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango has said money has already been identified for the project and construction works will start soon.

“The contractor is actually mobilizing equipment for the construction works,” said Mhango.

He could however not say how much it will cost to construct the jetty.

