Anthrax death toll rises to 48 in Liwonde

Anthrax death toll in Liwonde has risen to 48 from 45 and officials say the situation is now under control.

Director of Parks and Wildlife Brighton Kunchedwa says although the death toll has risen by three, the situation on the ground is that everything is under control.

“We have managed to contain the disease. Death is not a daily occurrence as was the case before. There has not been an outbreak of anthrax outside the Liwonde National Park,” said Kunchedwa.

Anthrax attacks hippos and is transmitted to people through consumption of the hippo food.

There are at least 2000 hippos in the national park.

Kunchedwa said the disease has mainly been contained because of the ban of consumption of bush meat as well as ban on the movement of the bush meat in the south and eastern regions.

“We are also doing daily surveillance by air to identify hippo carcass, this is helping a lot,” he said.

The parks and wildlife director said the onset of the rains has reduced the spread of the disease drastically, saying the over-flooding water helps to wash away the bacteria which causes the disease.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :