Malawi Human Rights Commission probes Chinese construction firm over workers abuse

State rights body, the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) is probing a Chinese construction firm in Lilongwe over allegations of abuse of workers.

Economic, Social and Cultural director at MHRC Harry Migochi said the state rights body has moved in swiftly after receiving reports that some Chinese supervisors were beating up Malawian workers.

The Chinese company is constructing Grand Business Park in the Capital City.

“We have heard that there are a number of human rights violations committed here which include beating of Malawian workers and that some Malawian workers get salaries below the government set minimum wage,” he said.

He said the commission will look into the human rights violations allegations and come up with a report.

A senior official at the construction firm dismissed the allegations as untrue, saying Chinese working in Malawi abide by the laws of the country.

“The problem could be language barrier, the Malawian workers think they are being shouted at which is not the case at all,” he said through an interpreter.

Grand Business Park is situated along the Lilongwe by pass road.

