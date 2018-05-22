Malawi Human Rights Commission probes double plot allocation

Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) is seeking answers from regional lands commissioner (Centre) Patrick Selemani to explain on the double plot allocation in Ntcheu District.

Wilfred Njehani of Ntcheu complained that he was allocated a plot by the Ministey of Lands, Housing and Urban Development in 2015 and had started developing it only to have another developer claiming ownership of the same piece of land.

MHRC failed to get relevant documents from the regional lands office while investigating the matter and have summoned Selemani to make the tax-funded body access information and the documents, according to David Nungu , MHRC executive secretary.

In a letter to Selemani dated May 18 2018, the MHRC asks the lands boss to “appear and produce CR/NU/95/11 being a file, in your possession or custody, containing documents pertaining to a piece of land situated in Ntcheu District.”

Selemani has been asked to present the documents to MHRC before 29th May, 2018.

The Commission warned that “willful failure” to comply with the command may be treated as contempt of the Human Rights Commission and he may be arrested pursuant to Section 34 of Human Rights Commission Act.

Section 129 of the Republican Constitution as read together with Section 12 of the Human Rights Commission Act (Chapter 3:08 of the Laws of Malawi), the commission has the mandate to promote and protect human rights in Malawi in the broadest sense possible, by among other things, investigating human rights violations either on its own motion or upon being requested to do so by any person or body.

The Constitution further says, in terms of Section 13(1) (d) of the Human Rights Commission Act, the Government of Malawi can ask the commission to consider, deliberate upon and make recommendations regarding any human rights issues in Malawi.

