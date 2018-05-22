DPP youth leader reveals more MPs in Team Chilima: Asks Mutharika to admit failure

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth director Lewis Ngalande has written Presudent a Peter Mutharika a letter in which he has disclosed more names in the party which are supporting a crusade forleadership change in favour of Vice-President Saulos Chilima.

In a letter seen by Nyasa Times, Ngalande said DPP is divided on the leadership issue, and urges President Mutharika to call for a party executive meeting urgently.

He said a good section of the members are rallying behind Chilima, aged 45, to represent the party in the May 2019 general elections as a presidential candidate.

“In case you do not know Mr Presudent, it is not only (Patricia) Kaliati , (Allan) Ngumuya, , Winiko (Bon) Kalindo, Noel Masangwi and (Lewis) Ngalande who are champion Nina for Chilima’s psudency. There are people like Francis Kasaila, Grace Chiumia, Aaron Sangala, Peter Kumpalume,and Madison Ndau who you think are with you But they are in Chilima’s camps,”reveals Ngalande in the letter.

Reverend Ndau, a DPP lawmaker and former government spokesman has confirmed he is supporting Chilima-for-Presidency crusade, saying Chilima was “the only hope for a better Malawi”.

He said Mutharika better leave the political stage now with a good legacy than be dragge to continue in power and leave with a battered image.

“Mutharika has done his part and its time for him to go,” Ndau said.

Ministers Kasaila and Chiumia were evasive when asked – amangolubwalubwa – saying they behind Mutharika.

Sangala said he is not supporting Chilima but when asked if he is backing Mutharka’s candidacy, he declined to comment.

Ngalande said DPP members have not had a chance to give their views because the party has not held any national governing council (NGC) meeting in the past four years, saying Mutharika should call for an urgent meeting to resolve the widening rift.

He challenged President to admit leadership failure and resolve the worsening crisis in the party.

“As a leader Mr President, admit you have failed and the problems have reached a cancerous state but it’s not too late to turn the tables,” reads the letter in part.

Ngalande insists some people who claim to endorse Mutharika were also giving allegiance to Team Chilima, saying some of the MPs who endorsed the President on public “sneaked to your VP at night and promised their allegiance there.”

He insists DPP is sitting on a ticking time bomb if these issues are not thoroughly discussed and resolved.

Callista Mutharika, widow of former president Bingu wa Mutharika and sister-in-law to Peter Mutharika, was the first to raise the issue which she said she had to do that to protect her in-law President Peter Mutharika from ‘beasts of prey’.

She said DPP cannot win with Peter Mutharika as a presidential candidate.

Ngalande said it is true that are people that have surrounded the President and are misleading him.

“Some of them are his advisers. The former first lady was not off point when he spoke of beasts and thieves surrounding the President, these things are there and we know it,” he said.

Ngalande said some senior members of DPP will soon come out and express their views on the leadership issue and urged Mutharika to tread carefully and “seriously rethink” his position to represent the party in next year’s elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :