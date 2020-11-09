Malawi ‘hyena man’ Aniva drags govt to court over cultural sex conviction

November 9, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Eric Aniva, a man from Nsanje who was convicted and served a two-year jail term for sleeping with over 100 women in a cultural sex scandal, says he will sue the government for jailing him over a normal cultural practice.

HIV-positive Malawi ‘hyena’ Eric Aniva was the first case to be tried under Malawi’s Gender Equality Act of 2013. Photograph: Eldson Chagara/AFP/Getty Images

Aniva, known as a “hyena”, told a local radio station that the conviction was erroneous, and he needs compensation from the government for the illegal arrest.

He was convicted in 2016 after he admitted in a BBC interview that he was paid to sleep with more than 100  women and girls without disclosing his HIV status under a cultural practice known as ‘Fisi’ (hyena).

Aniva was the subject of a BBC feature into various sexual cleansing practices in Malawi.

The practice of “widow cleansing”, when a widow must have sex after her husband dies, was outlawed a few years ago.

However, Aniva has told MIJ Radio, he will seek legal intervention because he was arrested over a practice chiefs and those who hired him supported.

But senior chief Malemia of Nsanje said the conviction was justified and is a step forward to protecting women and girls from harmful cultural practices.

“Fisi” is a cultural practise a man is hired at a fee to sleep with a widow soon after the death of her husband in a belief that this would cleanse the woman.

However, rights and health activists blame the cultural practice for the spread of HIV and AIDS in some areas.

Aniva’s lawyer, Michael Goba Chipeta,  could not comment on the compensation claim.

Aaron Mlale
Aaron Mlale
2 hours ago

He is so stupid in his mind, and I can see the chief n him are the ones who spreading HIV n AIDS

0
Reply
Keen Observer
Keen Observer
3 hours ago

I think this guy hasn’t repented, he thinks that such cultural practice has got place in a modern society. People let’s know Christ the Saviour.

0
Reply
Mayi
Mayi
4 hours ago

Thank you Mr. Aniva for your concerns. Now that you have come out and admitted your allegations we are sending you back into the cooler for the rest of your life where you belong. Shame on you! Your ignorance is not an excuse wamva iwe Fisi? Some of us are mothers and even if these things are not done on my own kids, my heart breaks each time I hear a child has been raped. Murder is a whole lot better to rape, for all will someday die. Rape needs a stiffer punishment Malawi. That is why you are giving… Read more »

0
Reply
444444No
444444No
4 hours ago

You r right my man sue them, they hired you

0
Reply
National Ceo
National Ceo
4 hours ago

The person has not changed and is a threat to the society.

0
Reply
Ernest Nyirenda
Ernest Nyirenda
5 hours ago

Ndiye zichaninso izi

0
Reply
BigMan
BigMan
5 hours ago

Malawian lawyers.

0
Reply
