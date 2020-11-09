Man wrongly diagnosed as HIV-positive demands K40m from Malawi Blood Transfusion Service

Samuel Kumbande a young Malawian man who was negligently diagnosed as HIV positive by Malawi Blood Transfusion Service (MBTS) in 2017, has demanded a K40 million compensation from the institution.

According Nyasa Times sources within the organisation, Kumbande through private practice lawyer Ambokire Salim is demanding the compensation after several tests done by other professionals medical institutions proved he is HIV negative.

Kumbande is demanding the compensation on arguments that MBTS ruined his life, he was emotionally broken, devastated and that his marriage almost failed.

“I even lost my wife who was question how I contracted the virus. I dint have the answers,” he told Nyasa Times.

“Emotionally it was traumatic,” he added.

MBTS spokesperson, Allen Kaombe could not answer Nyasa Times calls on several attempts to talk to him.

Lawyer Salimu however expressed a surprise when contacted, saying the matter was already resolved.

He could however not disclose the amount MBTS has agreed to pay in compensation.

“Based on subsequent tests at various private clinics with another test done at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH), shockingly revealed that in fact Kumbande was HIV negative,” explained our source.

The source further revealed that Kumbande once confronted Malawi Blood Transfusion which did another test that turned out to be negative.

“This is not the first case. There are other people who have been diagnosed HIV positive by this institution but are actually not. There is a lack of professionalism, and the organisation likes sweeping such issues under the carpet,” added the source.

A medical doctor at public hospital in Blantyre said he had come across other cases of individuals who were wrongly diagnosed.

He said in the spirt of World Aids Day on December 1 it was important for one to know their status in order to get help.

