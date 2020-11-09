Malawi beat Zambia to qualify for Cosafa semis with Chawinga’s vital goal
Malawi has claimed the bragging rights in the southern African women football after winning narrowly 1-0 at the on-going Cosafa Women’s Championship in Port Elizabeth qualified for the semifinals.
China-based Temwa Chawinga scored the only goal of the match.
No fans are allowed access into the stadiums, but the senior championship matches are being broadcast LIVE on SuperSport's Variety4 in South Africa, and Variety 4 Africa and Go Select 2, as well as being streamed LIVE on www.cosafa.tv.
Anyamata anthu akumenya bhoo mpira
Grateful to our sports Queens. The flames won’t be extinguished. Malawi have superior skills to the all teams that are at the tournament. Keep the fire burning we are basking in your glorious performance ladies
Bravo!!!!!
Big up Her Excellency Tabitha Chawinga. Inuyo ndi dolo, mukumatimvetsa kukoma pamene mu dziko muno zinthu wasokonekera ndi ulamuliro wa M’busa uyu ndi Zeze.
Mwapanga ntchito mwawana you are making us proud as we Malawians we wish you all the best to the final.