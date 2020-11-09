Malawi beat Zambia to qualify for Cosafa semis with Chawinga’s vital goal

November 9, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 5 Comments

Malawi has claimed the bragging rights in the southern African women football after winning narrowly 1-0 at the on-going Cosafa Women’s Championship in Port Elizabeth qualified for the semifinals.

Temwa Chawinga scored vital goal

China-based Temwa Chawinga scored the only goal of the match.

No fans are allowed access into the stadiums, but the senior championship matches are being broadcast LIVE on SuperSport’s Variety4 in South Africa, and Variety 4 Africa and Go Select 2, as well as being streamed LIVE on www.cosafa.tv.

5 Comments
Mulopwana
2 hours ago

Anyamata anthu akumenya bhoo mpira

CESSPOOL
3 hours ago

Grateful to our sports Queens. The flames won’t be extinguished. Malawi have superior skills to the all teams that are at the tournament. Keep the fire burning we are basking in your glorious performance ladies

Gedion Butao
4 hours ago

Bravo!!!!!

timothy pagonachinda ntamboh
4 hours ago

Big up Her Excellency Tabitha Chawinga. Inuyo ndi dolo, mukumatimvetsa kukoma pamene mu dziko muno zinthu wasokonekera ndi ulamuliro wa M’busa uyu ndi Zeze.

Last edited 4 hours ago by timothy pagonachinda ntamboh
Manas
4 hours ago

Mwapanga ntchito mwawana you are making us proud as we Malawians we wish you all the best to the final.

