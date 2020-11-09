Thyolo woman murders husband’s lover, arrested

A 30-year-old woman, Eliza John, is in police custody at Thyolo Police Station for allegedly stabbing to death Rhoda James Zuze, 30 believed to be a girl friend to her husband.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon, November 6 at Kwanjana Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nchiramwera in Thyolo.

Deputy publicist for Thyolo Police, Rebecca Kashoti said police records indicate that on Friday evening, November 6, Laudon Segula Munyengete aged 31, of Ngolongoliwa Village, Traditional Authority Ntholola in the district, left his home and went to see his girl friend, Rhoda James Zuze (now deceased) where the two decided to go to the maize garden to check if people had finished working on their garden.

“It is alleged that while at the garden, the suspect, Eliza John, followed the two armed with a knife. The suspect and the deceased started quarreling and a fight broke between the two.

“In the course of fighting, the suspect produced a knife and stabbed her fellow woman on the upper right thigh and ran away leaving her bleeding heavily,” said Kashoti.

The victim was pronounced dead upon arrival at Thyolo District Hospital and postmortem conducted established death was due to loss of blood.

Kashoti said the suspect, Eliza John, who comes from Chibwana Village in Traditional Authority Nchiramwera in the district, will be charged with murder contrary to Section 209 of the Penal Code.

Rhoda James Zuze hailed from the same Kwanjana village.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares