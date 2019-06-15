Malawi ICT association to hold inaugural international ICT Expo BICC in Lilongwe

In a bid to speed up the growth of information communication technology, the Information and Communication Technology Association of Malawi (ICTAM) has revealed plans to host the country’s inaugural international ICT Expo to be held on August 22-23 at the Bingu wa Mutharika International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

To be held under the theme ‘ICT as a catalyst for economic growth’, ICTAM says in a press statement that the Expo will help champion policies that will develop the industry further and promote ICT usage in rural areas.

“The Expo is featuring the following Tech Sectors: Telecoms, Cyber Security, Cloud Solutions, Internet of Things, e-Commerce and Apps, Fintech & Banking and E-government,” reads part of the statement issued by ICTAM President Bram Fudzulani.

“This expo seeks to bring together businesses and government to discuss on how Malawi can move forward and transform into an ICT driven economy. ICTAM also believes the expo will help influence policy makers to help in speeding up issues to do with ICT growth in rural areas.

“The Reserve Bank financial and economic review report for fourth quarter 2018 has indicated ICT as the fastest growing sector following growth rate of 7.0% in 2018 and 7.5% projected in 2019, compared to other sectors.

“This expo seeks to bring together businesses and government to discuss on how Malawi can move forward and transform into an ICT driven economy.

“Malawi ICT Expo 2019 is the premier ICT Expo bringing together a diverse range of ICT Services and products providers under a theme ‘ICT as a catalyst for economic growth.”

ICTAM says companies and individuals will showcase some of the technologies currently being used and benefitting other countries.

During the Expo, there will be break away sessions in the afternoons which are going to focus on main key topics; financial technology, insurance technology, cloud solutions and cyber security.

“On the second day of the expo, there will be a panel discussion in the main hall followed by breakaway sessions in the afternoon to discuss success stories, best practices and key challenges that our local institutions face in the global market.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :