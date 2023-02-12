Malawi Illovo Sugar warns of “fake” public competition

Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc has described as spam an invitation to participate in a competition advertised in its name, warning the public that it is completely fake.

In a statement posted on its social media platform where such competitions and promotions are posted, Illovo Sugar said the announcement circulating on social media platforms claims it’s being organized by Illovo Sugar Africa in celebration of its 132nd Anniversary.

“Illovo is not celebrating such anniversary, and this is false,” said the statement from the company’s management. “The public is advised to treat this completion as spam.

“Any individuals who choose to participate in this game competition must be made aware that Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc nor Illovo Sugar Africa (Pty) Ltd will not be responsible for honouring any prizes that may be claimed as a result.

“Please take note that any social media competitions run by the company are done through its official social media outlets. The public are further advised that if in future they are in doubt about the legitimacy of any competition guised as Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc competition, they should contact our Corporate Affairs office through email [email protected], call or WhatsApp +265 885 785 500.”

When Illovo Sugar Malawi initiates such competitions and promotions, the company always involves the mainstream media to announce their official launch as was the case with four that the company organised in the past two years.

The first was Iponyereni Kwakuya Ndi Illovo promotion launched in 2021, which was relaunched in 2022 under the banner Iponyereninso Kwakuya Ndi Illovo that gave away prizes worth millions of kwachas.

The company also managed online promotions called ‘Every Day Chef’ in 2021 as well as in 2022 — enticing consumers to engage in a fun and creative way through cooking and baking using the different variety of sugar which it produces for local market.

