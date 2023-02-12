Youthful MCP NEC member resigns

February 12, 2023 Fazilla Tembo – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

A youthful Malawi Congress Party (MCP) National Executive Committee (NEC) member popularly known as Yongo wa Yongo, Emmanuel Mwanyongo, has resigned from the party with immediate effect.

Emmanuel Mwanyongo resigns from MCP executive
Mwanyongo told Nyasa Times on Sunday that he has also stepped down as a board member for the National Youth Council of Malawi with immediate effect.
“I have decided to step down from the party inorder to build myself and my career,” he said.
He added that he will continue to contribute to the development of Malawi as an ordinary citizen.
Mwanyongo further said he will not join any other political party.
As a young man, he said, he will focus on other things other than politics.
Mwanyongo is a holder of Masters Degree in Public Policy and Governance from Africa University in Zimbabwe.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Malawi Illovo Sugar warns of “fake” public competition

Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc has described as spam an invitation to participate in a competition advertised in its name, warning...

Close