Youthful MCP NEC member resigns

A youthful Malawi Congress Party (MCP) National Executive Committee (NEC) member popularly known as Yongo wa Yongo, Emmanuel Mwanyongo, has resigned from the party with immediate effect.

Mwanyongo told Nyasa Times on Sunday that he has also stepped down as a board member for the National Youth Council of Malawi with immediate effect.

“I have decided to step down from the party inorder to build myself and my career,” he said.

He added that he will continue to contribute to the development of Malawi as an ordinary citizen.

Mwanyongo further said he will not join any other political party.

As a young man, he said, he will focus on other things other than politics.

Mwanyongo is a holder of Masters Degree in Public Policy and Governance from Africa University in Zimbabwe.

