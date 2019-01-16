Malawi Immigration Department shake-up cancelled

Director General of Immigration and Citizenship Services Masauko Medi has said the decision to transfer some top officers within the department has been cancelled.

Medi did not give reasons for the cancellation of the shake-up.

Spokesman of the Immigration, Jospeh Chauwa said it was an administrative matter.

A communication dated January 14 2019, which Nyasa Times had seen, the department said “the exigencies of service” necessitated the transfers.

Social media was awash with speculation that the transferres were effected because some of the officers cleared UTM officials including Vice President Saulos Chilima who had gone to United States of America.

The affected officer included Chief Immigration Officer for Central Region, Chief Immigration Officer from Mchinji Immigration Office, Principal Immigration Officer from Kamuzu International Airport immigration office and Principal Immigration Officer from Karonga Immigration Office.

