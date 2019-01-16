Malawi star Tabitha wins Chinese Player of the Year award

January 16, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

Malawi women football icon Tabitha Chawinga continues to  make a mark in the Chinese women’s top-flight  league as  she has been named 2018 Women Footballer of the Year in China.

Tabitha: I thank God

Since her arrival in China from Sweden, the Malawi international has been an instant hit for Jiangsu Suning  club after she helped them to a Chinese Women Championship title and also emerged the topscorer .

Chawinga sais she could not believe that she has won the player of the year award.

“ I just thank the Almighty God for his blessings because without him I wouldn’t be where I am,” she said prayerfully.

Chawinga said “God has been wonderful” to her  and alspo gave credit to her team-mates, her  family and the football fraternity at home “for their support.”

The Malawi national football team captain said hard work and self-belief have been the main contributing factors to her success.

The Chinese Super League is rated as one of the best women’s leagues in the world and has high-profile names such as Brazilian  Cristiane Rozeira de Souza Silva, who is the highest paid player in the league and 2017 African Women footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala from Nigeria.

