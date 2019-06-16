Malawi immigration goes e-payment on visas

Tourists wishing to visit Malawi will no longer have the hustles of going to Malawi foreign missions to apply for travel visas as they can now apply and pay within the comfort of their homes or offices.

Immigration department spokesperson Joseph Chauwa said all is now set for the e-payment of visas and other services, the first of its kind for Malawi.

“What is remaining now is to connect network and this will be done as soon as a minister of Home Affairs is appointed and is in office,” said Chauwa.

He also said that people will start applying and getting other Immigration permits through electronic once the network is up and running.

