Malawi Immigration services to go digital with Techno Brain

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services will from early March, this year (2019) digitalize payments and application services to ease people’s access to its services as well as easing their work load as a department.

Immigration Department National Public Relations Officer, Joseph Chauwa said:“This E-payment and application service has been in the pipeline for so long but will be fully operational early next month.

“With this, people will be able to submit their applications and do the payments online.”

Chauwa added the E-payments and applications, a technology manned by Techno Brain Company Limited, will also help their clients to trace progress of their applications.

This new development will improve efficiency. He said unlike in the past, there will be a back-up of information in case it goes missing, according to the immigration official.

With manual applications and payments, the process takes long because normally it goes through a number of stakeholders for approval.

Chauwa said the main stakeholders are the Immigration Department itself, Malawi Police, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) and Financial Intelligence Unit.

Among other clients, the people who will benefit from this development are those who seek business residence permit, temporally residence permit, visitors permit and work permit.

