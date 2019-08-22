Malawi in demo mood:Timber Millers hold protests at Chikangawa

Members of the Reformed Timber Millers Union (RTMU) on Thursday conducted peaceful protests in Viphya Plantation in Chikangawa, Mzimba district after failed discussions with government over timber business.

Timber Millers members marched from Gwayi to Chikangawa Forestry Department offices, where they are saying they will hold vigils.

They are asking government to allocate them some hectares of land to sew timber.

The RTMU has teamed up with some chiefs to query government for allegedly favouring foreign concessionaires over locals in the timber processing business in Viphya Plantation in Mzimba and Nkhata Bay districts.

Since July 31, they have met Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining Bintony Kutsaira twice, but RTMU president Paul Nthambazale claims the meetings have yielded nothing; hence, the protests.

Nthambazale told reporters that the demonstrations are aimed at expressing dismay on government’s conduct for allegedly giving business to foreign-owned companies at the expense of local companies and traders.

He said the conduct is contrary to principles under the new Public Procurement and Assets Disposal Act of 2017 “which gives 60 percent to indigenous black Malawians when it comes to the procurement of goods and services by government.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :