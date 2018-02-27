Malawi insurance firm Reunion gives baby Terry K6 million travel cover, leaves for India

Wholly owned Malawian insurance company, Reunion Insurance has provided a travel guard insurance policy worth K6 million to baby Terry Grant Nyirenda, the seven-month-old baby who is battling a rare liver infection, scientifically known as Biliary Atresia, who left the country last Friday for India for a liver transplant.

Reunion Insurance Company Technical Manager Lawrence Mtambalika told Nyasa Times that they provided the policy as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR).

“We all know how the family of baby Terry were pressed for cash and did a lot of fund raising activities to raise money for Baby Terry to receive medical treatment in India for his rare liver infection. The best we could do as a company was to offer this Travel Guard Insurance policy as part of our CSR,” said Mtambalika.

The policy was presented to Ndugu Nyirenda, Baby Terry’s father before the family left for India.

Baby Terry has a rare liver infection scientifically known as ‘Biliary Atresia’ which is a life-long and life-threatening liver disease which attacks babies and Baby Terry is scheduled to undergo a liver transplant in India.

The family managed to raise US$42,000(approx. K30 million) needed for the transplant through various fundraising activities which included social football, music concerts and big walk.

A family representative Dawn Gowa Nyasulu said in an interview the family was thankful for the support from friends and concerned people in the country which has made it possible for them to have the baby treated in India.

“Through the overwhelming support that baby Terry got from all corners of this country, we have managed to raise $42 000 (about K30.8 million) needed for the operation,” he said as quoted by Malawi News Agency (Mana).

Several fund-raising events were organised in the country as one way of raising money for the baby. One of such events was a music concert at Bicc Auditorium where a number of famous musicians took part. The event was patronised by Vice-President Saulos Chilima.

Terry is expected to be in India for 80 days, but the day of the operation will be determined after the doctors perform some tests upon his arrival at the hospital.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :