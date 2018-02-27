Malawi Police charge Tanzanian arrested at Chileka Airport with cocaine

February 27, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Malawi Police  has pressed charges to a Tanzanian national who was arrested at Chileka International Airport in Blantyre on Sunday for possessing two kilogrammes (kg) of cocaine.

Mgosi captured at Chileka Airport after being found with the contraband

The suspect, Kelvin Michael Mgosi has been charged with illegal exportation and possession of dangerous drugs.

The Tanzanian was caught with the illicit drug on Sunday afternoon when he was about to board an Ethiopian Airlines plane using passport number AB561955.

According to Chileka Airport Police spokesperson Sapulain Chitonde, the suspect was in transit to Spain from Tanzania via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia at the time of the arrest.

He said Mgosi tried to beat the airport’s security system by hiding the contraband in materials designed to conceal them past the security scan.

He said: “Upon reaching the security check, the machine detected some substances in the bag of the suspect which led our officers to conduct a physical check of the bag.

“After opening the bag, they discovered that it contained cocaine that was concealed in special materials to beat security at the airport.”

Early this month, the Blantyre Chief Resident Magistrate Court sentenced a Venezuelan national, Andreina Torres, to seven months imprisonment for being found guilty of illegal importation of dangerous drugs.

She was caught with  10 bundles of cocaine at Chileka Internatonal Airport last July.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar

More From Nyasatimes