Malawi Intensifies Fight Against Child Labour with Sustainable Measures

The Government of Malawi has reaffirmed its commitment to ending child labour through sustainable and community-driven initiatives, as it prepares to join the global community in commemorating the World Day Against Child Labour.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe, Minister of Labour Peter Dimba announced that Malawi’s commemoration will take place on Saturday, 21st June 2025, at Madziamera Primary School in Traditional Authority Mposa, Machinga District. While the international day is observed annually on 12th June, Malawi’s event was rescheduled due to prior national commitments.

Dimba said this year’s activities will focus on grassroots engagement, using community sensitization and public education to tackle the root causes of child labour. “The government is stepping up awareness campaigns to educate communities about the harmful effects of child labour and how we can collectively work to eliminate it,” he said.

The commemorative event, themed “Progress is clear, but there’s more to do. Let’s speed up the effort,” reflects both achievements made and the urgency to accelerate progress. An estimated 2 million Malawian children remain trapped in child labour, particularly in agriculture, domestic work, and informal trading—often at the expense of their education, health, and future potential.

Minister Dimba emphasized that under the leadership of President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, the government is prioritizing the welfare and protection of children. “We are determined to protect every child from exploitation. Our children deserve a chance to grow, learn, and pursue their dreams without being forced into labour,” he stressed.

The commemoration in Machinga will feature a range of activities, including traditional performances, speeches, and exhibitions aimed at raising awareness among parents, educators, traditional leaders, and employers. The Ministry is also engaging civil society organizations, local leaders, and international partners to scale up interventions that address poverty, promote access to quality education, and enforce child protection laws.

With coordinated efforts and community involvement, the government believes Malawi can make significant strides in eradicating child labour and building a safer, more just future for every child.

