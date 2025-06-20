DPP Under Fire for Hiding Mutharika’s Whereabouts as He Returns Amid Fears Over His Health

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is under intense criticism for its silence and secrecy surrounding the recent foreign trip of its leader and presidential candidate, former President Arthur Peter Mutharika. His unannounced return to Malawi this week, looking visibly frail, has only intensified speculation about his health and raised fresh concerns about the party’s commitment to transparency.

Political analysts and governance advocates have not minced their words. Human rights activist Undule Mwakasungula faulted the DPP, saying it acted irresponsibly by withholding information on Mutharika’s whereabouts.

He said Mutharika is not an ordinary citizen but a former Head of State and a key presidential candidate whose status must be open to public scrutiny. “DPP has been demanding transparency from President Chakwera and his government, yet when it comes to their own leader, they go silent. It’s a case of preaching what they don’t practice,” said Mwakasungula.

Echoing the same sentiments, political and economic analyst Dr Ben Dzolowere said the DPP’s silence was deeply ironic, considering their constant attacks on the Tonse administration over lack of transparency. He argued that Mutharika, as a beneficiary of public resources, cannot just disappear from the public eye without explanation. “Malawians are anxious to know what is happening with him. The secrecy only fuels rumours, and the DPP should know better,” he said.

The timing of Mutharika’s trip, and his quiet return without any public address or official party statement, has raised questions about whether the party is hiding serious health concerns. Social media has been flooded with speculation, with many questioning whether the 85-year-old former president is still fit enough to contest in the high-stakes September 2025 polls. Airport footage showing a visibly weak Mutharika has only added fuel to the fire.

Observers say the DPP’s silence betrays a deep crisis of credibility. A party seeking to return to power cannot afford to keep the nation in the dark about the health and status of the man they are putting forward as a presidential hopeful. Critics argue that if Mutharika is too ill to campaign or speak for himself, the DPP must come clean and stop dragging the nation into uncertainty.

This situation is not just about one man’s travel itinerary. It is a litmus test of whether the DPP can be trusted with national leadership again. By refusing to speak openly about Mutharika’s condition, the party is showing the same arrogance and disregard for accountability that contributed to its fall in 2020. As one observer put it bluntly, “If he’s not fit to lead, just say it. Don’t play hide-and-seek with the nation.”

With the clock ticking toward election day, Malawians are demanding clarity. The question is no longer just about where Peter Mutharika was, but whether he is even ready—or able—to face the nation.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!