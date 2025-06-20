Namadingo, Driemo, Eli Njuchi to star at Mo626 Mzuzu Intercollege Social weekend 

After blazing entertainment moments in the Southern and Central Regions, Mzuzu University is the next destination to sample the much-anticipated Mo626 Intercollege Social Weekend led by top artists Patience Namadingo, Driemo, and Eli Njuchi starting this Friday.

The event, known for drawing huge crowds and top-tier talent, promises nothing short of a spectacular experience for students and patrons alike.

Apart from the three top guns, 6TH Mw is also geared with performances set to ignite the stage and keep the audience entertained from start to finish.

The entertainment roster is further amplified by some of the country’s top DJs: Magic, Classic, Grant, and Stephen — all ready to deliver high-energy sets and keep the party going all night long.

The event will involve students from Mzuzu University, the University of Livingstonia (all campuses), Exploits University, and St. Johns of God.

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc, Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Hiwa emphasized the Bank’s commitment to youth-centred events.

“At NBM plc, we believe the future of our country lies in the potential of its youth. That’s why we are proud to sponsor this year’s Social Weekend at Mzuzu University. Our investment goes beyond financial support — it’s about creating platforms that inspire, entertain, and connect students while recognizing their creativity and energy,” said Hiwa.

She added: “Events like this are not just moments of fun; they are opportunities for students to network, collaborate, and express themselves through music, arts, and culture. We want to be part of that journey — to stand with the youth, to uplift their passions, and to support the vibrant campus life that shapes tomorrow’s leaders. We are excited to see the talent on display this weekend and are confident it will be a memorable experience for everyone involved.”

Entertainment Director at Mzuni, Shadreck Mlenga, commended NBM plc for bringing this opportunity to life.

“The sponsorship from the NBM plc has brought a positive impact on the university since it will be a time where the colleges will be united and interact, and also refresh their minds from the pressure of academics at large. The sponsorship also means a positive perspective towards the Bank,” said Mlenga.

NBM plc has sponsored two inter-college social weekends in Blantyre and Lilongwe in the past weeks.

