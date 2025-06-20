“Stop Playing God”: Police Slam Faith Leaders for Election Prophecies, Warn of Violence Ahead of September 16 Polls

In a rare and pointed rebuke, Malawi Police have issued a stern warning to religious leaders: “Stop prophesying election outcomes—you’re endangering lives.”

Speaking during a prayer session at the Central East Region Police Headquarters in Kasungu, senior police officers didn’t mince words. Reverend Superintendent Martin Mwanyongo from National Police Headquarters said the growing trend of pastors declaring who will win the upcoming September 16 General Election is fueling tensions and inciting violence.

“When you prophesy about election results, you create problems for us. It’s a recipe for chaos,” Mwanyongo warned, urging spiritual leaders to instead preach peace and unity.

Police Plead for Peace, Slam Media Narratives

The prayer gathering—ironically held in the name of peace—became a platform for the police to offload frustrations, not just against pastors, but also journalists.

Mwanyongo took aim at the media, accusing some outlets of portraying police as enemies of democracy.

“We are not villains. We are doing a lot of good work, and we urge journalists to highlight that,” he said, clearly unhappy with the critical coverage of police inaction during previous politically motivated attacks.

Clergy Told to Preach Peace, Not Predictions

Reverend Julius Siwinda, Deputy Director of Spirituals in the Malawi Police Service, echoed the call for internal unity within the force, but also emphasized that collaboration with churches must not include reckless prophecies.

“Let us be united as officers. But more importantly, let us work with faith leaders who build peace—not those who ignite fire in the name of divine revelation,” he said.

Apostle Nkhoma: “Yes, Pastors Must Zip It”

Interestingly, not all clergy present took offense. Apostle Isaac Vilimunthazi Nkhoma of the Assemblies of God supported the police stance, saying pastors should stop turning pulpits into political stages.

“We can lead by example. Peaceful elections start with responsible speech,” said Nkhoma, urging fellow men of God to stay in their spiritual lane.

Police Pray for Peace—But Can They Keep It?

Commissioner Rhoda Manjolo of Central East Police Region said the prayers were necessary as Malawi heads into one of the most tense elections in its democratic history.

“We’re God-fearing officers. We believe in divine protection, but we also need human cooperation. Peace starts with love and tolerance,” said Manjolo.

However, critics say police should spend less time scolding prophets and more time arresting machete-wielding thugs still roaming free after attacks at recent political rallies.

The Bigger Question: Should Prophecy Be Policed?

While the police may have noble intentions, their call to ban political prophecies raises serious concerns about freedom of worship and speech. Should the State be deciding what pastors can or can’t declare from the pulpit? Or is this just another case of authorities blaming everyone but themselves for growing electoral tensions?

Either way, one thing is clear: Malawi is heading into a volatile election—and the battle for peace has already begun, pulpit or not.

