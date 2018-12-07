Malawi Interfaith Aids Association director Ngayiyaye clings to power after resigning

Robert Ngayiyaye, who resigned as executive director of Malawi Interfaith Aids Association (MIAA) in August this year, maintains his presence at MIAA’s head office in Lilongwe and continues to draw a salary and many other fringe benefits.

According to sources within the organisation, some staff members do not like Ngayiyaye on allegations that the embattled executive director is fond of bulldozing things.

Many of them are confused as to why their board is still maintaining and remunerating someone who resigned more than four months ago.

Nyasa Times understands that Ngayiyaye is MIAA’s longest serving executive director having been on the position since 2007.

In his resignation letter dated 13 August 2018 and addressed to MIAA Board chairperson Bishop Gilford Matoga, Ngayiyaye complained that he had not been paid for 17 months.

“Failure to pay me in these months I take it as constructive dismissal,” reads the letter in part.

Ngayiyaye then accused MIAA of unfair dismissal and went on to demand in excess of K26 million as part of his withheld salary and several other benefits.

But when contacted, Bishop Matoga expressed ignorance over Ngayiyaye’s resignation letter.

“How would someone who is said to have resigned still be in office and receiving salary and benefits?” he asked.

Bishop Matoga said his board has never discussed Ngayiyaye’s resignation hence he has the right to be in office and get what he is duly entitled.

MIAA started in 2003 to coordinate various churches interventions in the national response to HIV and Aids.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :