Malawi interfaith grouping ask govt to put an end albino attacks

Malawi Interfaith Aids Association (MIAA), a secretariat of faith based institutions in the country has joined forces with those condemning government ongoing abductions, dismembering, mutilations and barbaric murdering of persons with albinism, and called everyone to be a brother’s keeper.

In a statement made available to Nyasa Times signed by MIAA Board Chair Person Reverend Dr. Gilford Matonga and Acting Executive Director Pirira Catherine Ndaferankhande, the association is concerned that the current situation is affecting accessibility of basic health services by persons with albinism.

In this regard, reads the statement the faith community, stand firm with persons with albinism and pledge to do everything possible to accord them the dignity and worth inherent in every human being regardless of any affliction

MIAA has cautioned government through the law enforcers, to take a decisive action that will put an end to these killings in the shortest possible time.

“As victims of these diabolic acts, they are not moving freely in fear of their lives; hence, many of them who are living with HIV cannot go to clinics and health facilities to access ART treatment. In the same manner, this is also affecting their guardians who are living with the virus, as their movements are restricted because they have to keep guard of their relatives for almost every time.

“This inadvertent skipping of medication or access to medication is further endangering their dear lives and hence impacting negatively on the 90:90:90 UNAIDS adopted targets. It is now difficult for people living with albinism in the faith community to even trust institutions and providers of ART and other related services. It is even a challenge for children with albinism to access their right to education. Even if it means a guardian escorting to and from school, he or she no longer feels safe to accompany a child with albinism to school,” reads part of the statement.

The statement adds that one of the core values of MIAA acknowledges that human life is sacred and needs to be protected and dignified.

According to Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) that the country has a population of about 13 thousand albinos and has registered 159 alarming cases in total related to abductions and killings of persons with albinism.

Of the 159 cases, 23 are murder cases and 14 are the nowhere to be seen cases.

