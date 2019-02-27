Friends of Mchinji donates to Ludzi Mission Hospital

Friends of Mchinji (FoM), a grouping of people with who come from the district donated various cleaning materials and cheered the patients with groceries at Ludzi Mission Hospital, in the district.

FoM President Prince Mlongoti said the grouping decided to as one way of reaching out to the communities on different aspects, having a clean environment within the hospital in particular.

“A clean environment is key for patients’ well being. Apart from that, we all decided to give the patients groceries so that they help them in one or the other taking into consideration that this is a rural based hospital accessed by a lot of people who lack some material support, we thought it wise that as we assist the hospital with cleaning materials we should reach out to them as well,” said Mlongoti, adding that among other things, FoM is also assisting the needy by offering bursaries, support of natural disasters victims.

He also disclosed that FoM will work hand in hand with the hospital to solve transport issues mainly on the purchase of an ambulance by approaching different stakeholders.

Ludzi Mission Hospital In-charge Sister Bernadette Chidatha hailed FoM said the material assistance came at a right time.

“We are delighted with the assistant because the clean environment matters most in every step of the patients’ recuperation as well as the health safety of health personnel. We can’t manage to meet all the demands at the hospital so we need all the stakeholders to join hands and help us in any way they can,” she said.

Her remarks were echoed by Mchinji District Commissioner’s representative Martin Panyanja who disclosed that they have been struggling to meet some of the demands in the 2018/2019 financial year due to financial constraints.

Panyanja said they have been given only a quarter of what was allocated for the district in this financial year.

“So we are always happy when we see people coming in to assist us and we want more to come in,” said Panyanja.

FoM is an association of all persons whose District of origin is Mchinji, or are married to a spouse from Mchinji, or have migrated and have turned Mchinji district into their original home and are currently resident in the of Lilongwe.

It helps in identifying and initiating development projects in different Sectors in conjunction with the District Council, Non-Governmental Organization(NGO) and all traditional leaders in Mchinji District.

