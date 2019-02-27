Muli vows to continue develop projects in Phalombe Central

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of parliament for Phalombe central Felton Muli has said that people in his constituency should expert more developmental projects if re-elected for the next five years.

Muli said in his current five year term he has done a lot of developmental projects for his area and voters should expect more in his new term if given the fresh mandate

“As we have been saying, Phalombe district was left behind in alot of areas. But now alot of things have been done to develop this area,” he said.

According to Muli, these developmental projects includes, the introduction of electricity in hard to reach areas, tarmac roads, boreholes and 13 trading centers.

He added that he is now working on Migowi to Phaloni road and a bridge which connects Matawa and Dzenje to get finished.

“I am going to continue these other unfinished projects if given another chance after the coming elections and I promise to do more for my people,” he said.

Muli thanked Phalombe residents for the much support which they have given him for the past four years.

