African Bible College founder Rev. Chinchen dead: Remembered as ‘open Bible to many’

A sombre atmosphere hovered in the capital Lilongwe Wednesday morning during a memorial service of African Bible Colleges (ABC) founder and philanthropist, Reverend Dr. Jack Chinchen, who died in South Africa Tuesday after a short illness.

A memorial service held at ABC Campus in the capital’s Area 47 brought together people from all walks of life including his former students, friends and business associates.

Hundreds of people with sad facial expressions mourned Chinchen, and described him as a “selfless, and very spiritual man.”

Nyasa Times learnt Rev. Chinchen was flown to the rainbow nation for treatment after a short illness.

His son, Dr. Paul Chinchen, twitted that he was greatful to all for the support and prayers rendered during his father’s last days.

“Thank you to all who have been praying for Dad during this difficult week,” Paul twitted.

ABC vice chancellor, Maggie Madimbo, said it was “a big place.”

She said: “He did not only focus on education, but also focused on training able christian leaders.”

One of Rev. Chichen’s students, Shadreck Chikoti—a decorated writer and social activist—told Nyasa Times that he was a great teacher and ordained pastor of God.

“One time after I had given my testimony in our chapel, he walked to me and said, ‘we will make sure we nurture that. Thank you so much.’ And he smiled at me. That smile and the words never fade in my life,” said Chikoti.

He added: “He was an open Bible to many of us and I always feel that I have a little of him within me that is indellible.”

Apart from the college in Malawi, founded in 1998, Rev. Chinchen also founded similar colleges in Liberia and Uganda.

The college, among others, offers degrees in theology, journalism and radiology.

The colleges are a a Christ-centered, international school dedicated to sharing God’s love through quality education in a professional, caring environment.

Its staff strive to equip our students: by modeling Jesus Christ and teaching the truth of God’s Word and by meeting the diverse, academic, and social needs of our students as well as presenting a challenging curriculum in creative ways.

Reverend Chinchen will be laid to rest in Mississipi, United States of America this week.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :