Prophet Madhlopa authors book on grace: Launch March 28

Prophet Vasco Madhlopa Daniels, senior pastor at Breakthough Christian Assembly, has published a book, ‘Grace for Breakthrough’, in which he highlights the need for grace for one to make it in life, its levels and benefits.

In an interview, Madhlopa said the “powerful book” is meant for spiritual turn-arounds for all including those in marriages, businesses, marriages, academics, careers and relationships.

Said Madhlopa: “The book carries the message of breaking through from every break down in a persons life. My own breakthrough which came through grace inspired me to share the greatness of submitting and surrendering to Jesus as my Lord and personal saviour.

“Grace changed my life. I preach by grace. I am alive by grace. I am a giver by grace. I am managing an International ministry by grace. I wedded by grace. All around me is by grace. I am the latest version of the Biblical Saul, who later after grace located him became Apostle Paul.”

He said the grace annointing in the book was capable of imparting a new way of looking at things for those that would read it.

“The grace in the book removes all negative thoughts in a person. It imparts a new way of thinking. It renews and formats the mind and empowers the person to believe that only God can even if all people drop you. God is the only redeemer not people. God never condems. God has all the grace to rebuild the lives of People regarded as foolish or not useful as 1 Corinthians 1v26-27 clearly tells us,” he said.

Apart from the book, Madhlopa also contributes in the religion sections of The Sunday Times and Nation on Sunday.

“The book is for sale and all the income will be used for charities to the elderly, orphans, widows, poor expectant mothers, street kids and the disabled. It will be launched on March 28 at Crown Hotel in Lilongwe,” he said.

He added: “It is in our vision to see a transformed and informed generation that will leave a land mark in this and the next generations by breaking through grace.”

