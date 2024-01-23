Malawi International Tourism Expo set for April 25-26

Ministry of Tourism Vera Kamtukule says this year’s Malawi International Tourism Expo (MITE) will be held on 25 – 27 April.

Kamtukule unveiled the dates during a press briefing held at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Kamtukule said this year’s expo will not just be about welcoming international buyers and travel media from key source markets like the UK, Germany, Netherlands, and USA but will also focus on leveraging the strong partnerships which the ministry has created with the global travel trade, expanding horizons to embrace growing tourism markets such as India, China, Italy, and France.

She said the Ministry of Tourism is also focusing on engaging East African countries such as Kenya and Tanzania.

“This is not only because these are growing economies/markets, but also because they receive a lot of tourists from our key source markets.

“We would like to work with them to extend their visits to Malawi,” said Kamtukule.

Kamtukule said the regional markets promise vibrant exchanges, potential partnerships, and the chance to showcase Malawi’s unique charm to fellow African travelers.

She said that the bilateral agreements that Malawi signed with these countries in the field of tourism have been operationalized and also practically facilitates joint marketing efforts between the countries.

The Minister said success in tourism development requires strong collaboration across government agencies and different actors at local and regional levels, hence the need for a strong partnership among stakeholders in this year’s MITE.

“This is why we have decided that for this year’s expo, we would like to do things a little differently.

“We are not looking for sponsors; we are looking for partners, institutions, and individuals who will work with us not just to deliver the expo but also to look at the bigger picture of promoting tourism development in this country,” she said.

