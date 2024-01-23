Village head sent to jail for defilement

A village head man in Lilongwe has started a 20-year jail term for defiling a 13-year old girl.

Senior Resident Magistrate Wanangwa Nyirenda has sentenced Village Headman Mlondora, whose real name is Pitilosi Khote for defiling the 13-year-old school going girl.

Lilongwe Police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu said the convict committed the offence in June 2023 in a garden where the girl was sent by her parents to source pumpkin leaves for relish.

A couple and another person caught the traditional leader in the act and rushed to rescue the girl but this made the village headman furious and he threatened to deal with them.

In court, the Village Headman pleaded not guilty to the offence of having sexual intercourse with a female child saying he never ejaculated on the girl, but other evidence led to his conviction.

Khote asked for the court’s leniency in its sentencing, saying he is a first time offender, has family responsibilities and that he is diabetic.

The sentencing took place close to the village where he committed the offence on open ground.