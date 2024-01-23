Hippo teeth lands man three years in jail

A court in Mangochi has condemned a 24-year man to three years in jail with hard labour for possessing hippo teeth.

Hippo teeth are listed as protected and classified species, prompting senior magistrate Mohammed Chande to send

Mathews Samuel to the gallows for three years.

State Prosecutor, Inspector Shadreck Wisiki told the court that on December 12, 2023, Samuel was found with a bag containing two teeth of Hippo weighing five kilograms.

He was found with the teeth in the forest along the M3 road near Mangochi Boma contrary to section 110 of National Parks and Wildlife Act.

Appearing before Senior Resident Magistrate Muhammad Chande, the accused pleaded guilty to the charges leveled against him forcing the court to convict him upon his own admission and facts presented by the state.

In submission, the state through Inspector Wisiki said although the convict was a first offender, he committed an offense that attracts a maximum sentence of 30 years hence prayed for a custodial sentence.

In order to lessen the gravity of the sentence, the convict prayed for leniency stating he is a bread winner and was implicated by his friends from Mozambique.

Passing sentence, Magistrate Chande said the sentence will consider the facts that he is young and a first offender hence sentenced him to 36 months IHL.

Samuel hails from Nakapa Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Bwananyambi in Mangochi.