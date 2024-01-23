Chakwera engages Southern Region chiefs, Senior Chief Chikumbu hails the meet

President Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday engaged traditional leaders from the Southern Region in discussions on which areas the Executive and the chiefs can collaborate to enhance social and economic development of Malawi.

The engagement took place at the Sanjika Palace in Blantyre where President Chakwera emphasized the need for the chiefs to be advocates of self-reliance among their subjects.

Chakwera underscores the role of chiefs in fostering a diligent work ethic and unity, rejecting regional neglect based on political affiliations.

Among others, the discussions covered key topics including development projects, the Affordable Input Programme (AIP), and a proposal for a 100 percent increase on chiefs’ honorarium.

Earlier, the Minister of Local Governmant, National Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda, emphasized the importance of grassroots structures, citing chiefs as crucial partners in development.

Chimwendo Banda said that the meeting underscores the value that the government places on the role that traditional leaders play in development activities and the sustainability of development projects in the country.

He emphasized that being custodians of the people, traditional leaders are well-placed to highlight the challenges that their communities are facing.

Chimwendo Banda also disclosed that the meeting is a continuation of in-person discussions President Chakwera has been having with chiefs on a wide range of developmental issues, which provide chiefs in the country a platform to share their communities’ experiences and challenges with the president.

Senior Chief Chikumbu expressed her gratitude for the opportunity given to traditional leaders through the meeting to share and discuss with President Chakwera the state of development in their communities as well as the challenges they are facing.

She pledged collaboration for the benefit of their subjects.

