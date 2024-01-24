Filmmaker Shemu Joya confirms Chilembwe movie shooting starts March

Writer, director and producer of Last Fishing Boat, Charles Shemu Joyah says the plans to shoot a film about the life of Reverend John Chilembwe are intact and the shooting start in the next two months.

Speaking to the media this week, the award-winning director revealed that, though the financial budget of the whole film seems to be so huge, he is set to start shooting the film’s trailer in the next two months.

This confirmation comes years since Joyah showed interested in turning the heroic story of Chilembwe into a motion picture.

In addition to Last Fishing Boat, the University of Malawi aluminus wrote, directed and produced other well-known Malawian movies including Seasons of Life and Roar of a Lion.

Reverend John Chilembwe who died in the famous 1915 Uprising is commemorated as the pioneer of the fight against socio-economic and socio-political hardships that the colonialists imposed on the locals.

