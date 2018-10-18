Malawi is ‘ripe for change’ says Chilima at Chatham House: I will implement dual-citizenship on ‘day one’ as President

Vice-President Saulos Chilima on Wednesday addressed the world-renowned think tank Chatham House in London and promised to implement dual citizenship “one day one” as President after the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.
Chilima, who is leading United Transformation Movement (UTM), after he ditched the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in June and will challenge President Peter Mutharika in the presidential polls, said Malawi is at a juncture for change.
In his speech at the Royal Institute of International Affairs at Chatham House headquarters in prestigious St James’s Square, just a short walk from Buckingham Palace, Chilima themed his address: “How to generate political and public will to influence change in a complex democracy.”
He said those holding positions and their surrogates use every asset at their disposal to “blindfold, deceive and manipulate” the public especially in society like Malawi where illiteracy, poverty and destitution are high and citizens have limited analytical ability.
Chilima said the manipulations would include denying citizens access to information so they are less aware of what is happening; how much resources are available and what is being delivered.
“Manipulation further heightens to recruiting sympathisers including civil society organisations to speak in favour of the ruling elite and defend actions of the ruling elite even if such actions are harmful to economy and citizens,” he said.
But the Vice President said the movement for change will be unstoppable and that he stands ready to act beyond nepotism and cryonics.
“Nepotism has own beneficiaries, leadership incompetence has own beneficiaries and the beneficiaries numerically few as they may be would wield much economic power and afford to ‘hire’ mercenaries to speak in public media on their defence,” he said.
Chilima said there is growing evidence in Malawi that shows “citizenry fatigue” with status quo and “growing desperation for hope and change.”
He said the question is whether the larger part of the public is ready to prevail over tribal, nepotistic and regional considerations in favour of national considerations.
Chilima said since the launch of UTM for which he is the leader, the movement has established that the situation in Malawi is “ripe for change.”
He said the public is “ready to act beyond tribalism and regionalism.”
During his talk the issue of dual-citizenship was also tackled and Chilima told the audience that he will implement it “on day one” as the country’s President.
He said dual citizenship is something that is good in itself and for the effects it can have on a state.
Dual citizenship makes it possible for people with multi-national identities to retain those identities. It also makes it possible for such people to fulfil their obligations to the countries they are affiliated to.
Chilima wants to address lacunas in the current constitution that undermine democracy and democratic efforts when he takes power.
Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Your Excellency Chilima, please don’t make the same mistakes as the presidents before you; making too many promises but thin on delivery. I would politely ask the question as to why you were unable to deliver dual citizenship in the last 4 years whilst holding the 2nd highest office in the land.
I’m not a fan of dual-citizenship, with high corruption in our country I’ll be easy for people you got money to obtain it. Especially those who are bad , they can easily tinted our country’s image. Just saying.
First and foremost, you are the one who helped put APM in power. The DPP’s ruthlessness and theft was well documented even before you joined them, and you joined them because you somehow saw yourself benefitting from the same crookedness and savagery of the DPP. You had the option of joining PP, UDF, MCP etc in 2014 but these are the guys you saw yourself eating at the same table with, but since they don’t share you are angry. Secondly, you wanted to run on the DPP ticket in 2019 and already had DPP Boma 2019 tshirts with your face… Read more »
By extension, are you suggesting that DPP has failed to lead Malawi to prosperity and if so, which party will. We have MCP which failed us before and then there is UDF…….need I say more. Unfortunately Malawi has a limited number of career politicians who are all tainted with the antiquated Kamuzu-type politics. We need fresh people with fresh energy and ideas. People who really care for the people and are selfless, moral and ethical. Do we have such people and leaders in Malawi? Probably that’s the question we need to ask.
Yes, but he got out! And he is speaking up and calling the Maliseche administration out So your argument is irrelevant at this time!!! ……SKC Boma 🔥🔥🔥🔥
MCP …..2019 BOMAAAA
Chilima u have my vote if u really mean za dual citizenship.Adzibale athu akukanika kupanga ma business Ku Malawi chifukwa chopatsidwa limited days when coming from abroad
Mwana ali ndi maloto achumba uyu,Akulira ndimkodzo wake omwe
He thinks framers of the Malawi constitution were stupid to reject dual citizenship. There were good reasons for that.
my friend,it was a good idea those days but now e have to look at it critically.Alot of people with talents have chosen not to represent malawi either in business ,sports,entertainment even in academia bcoz they are told to denounce their citizenship from the other country if they want to do so.we lose alot bcoz with the current state of our country there is no way some one can chose to lose their american or british citizenship for this mess called malawi but if we aloud duo citizenship this wouldnt have been a problem.There are alot of footbaall players outside… Read more »
Well said, but can a president decide on his own to introduce dual citizenship; I for one, would not want to dilute my Malawianness with another citizenship.
Educate us on the good reasons against it, dont just negate an idea. Am sure there was also a time when people felt it was ok to carry out kuchotsa fumbi etc… Times change