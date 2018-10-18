Liwu releases new project ‘Ulendo’

The year 2018 is going to an end and with so much music which has captivated peoples hearts, taken them to the dance flow, made others go to church, gospel artist Liwu is adding his voice with a new project ‘Ulendo’ .

This is the rappers first single of 2018, after enjoying a good run with the success of his previous song Broken Jenes, together with the visuals he released earlier this year.

Ulendo talks about man’s journey and what’s next after this life.

Liwu raps about life, how sin is everywhere and temptations come for everyone, even Christians, but there is hope and a place where there will be sin no more.

He finishes his verse by giving the listener hope in Jesus, by telling them “if you are hearing this then you have a another chance”.

Singer songwriter Kalista sings beautifully on the chorus and bridge of this DJ Sley produced song, which heavily features the song “Aulendo” by Namakhwa Brothers.

Ulendo is different from what you would normally hear Liwu on, as far as sound is concerned, but it is a sound a lot of Malawians will relate with.

The song was is available on various media platforms.

http://m.malawi-music.com/song.php?id=10385

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :