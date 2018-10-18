Man found dead in Kawaza Woodlot: Body found with some parts devoured

A 53-year-old man identified as Zachariah Gondwe was found dead on Tuesday at Kawaza Woodlot in in the area of Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe in Rumphi district.

Rumphi Police Station Publicist, Tupeliwe Kabwilo said the deceased was last seen on October 7 2018 at a beer joint.

She said Gondwe never returned home and his relatives started searching for him without involving the Police.

“They reported the matter to police and we went there with medical practitioners where we found the body badly decomposed,” Kabwilo said.

She noted that the cause of the death has not yet been established but the body was found without feet and with an open abdomen and police suspect the body was devoured by wild animals.

Meanwhile, Police are appealing to the public to report early any missing persons rather than taking up the matter by themselves.

Gondwe came from Nkhuwaya Village, Traditional Authority Chikulamayembe in the district.

