MCP veep Mia rewards Malawi players: Flames future bright

October 18, 2018 Innocencia Chikuse Be the first to comment

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice-president Mohammed Sidik Mia said he has donated K500 000 to the national team after  he was impressed with how the Flames faired against the African champions  Cameroon during the goalless draw in Africa Cup of Nations (Afco) Group B qualifier  at Kamuzu Stadium on Tuesday .

Mia, MP Karim and Kondi Msungama at the stadium

Mia (L) at Kamuzu Stadium watching the Flames play Indomitable Lions

Mia mobbed by supporters as he walked out of the stadium

Mia, who watched the game at the stadium said he  wasimpressed with how the boys played, saying  despite  missing out on his K1 million pledge for a win, he decided to reward the players with the half  to motivate the players

“I watched the entire game at Kamuzu Stadium, the match was exciting. Our boys, the Flames, controlled the tempo of the game. We outclassed them in almost all departments.

“We deserved to win this one and we waited for that moment of brilliance to no avail. Nevertheless, the barren draw is still a good consolation for us Flames supporters as they say that half bread is better than none,” wrote Mia on his official Facebook page.

Mia t said he decided that instead of giving them K1 million which he initially promised for a win, he gave K500 000 so they can be motivated to win the next match.

He was accompanied to the stadium by Kondi Msungama, Moses Kumkuyu and the youthful Chikwawa North parliamentarian Eryas Karim.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Malawi has goven the players their usual K1000 000 game bonus as a token of appreciation.

And analysts say the Flames  performance against Cameroon promises a prighter future.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From Nyasatimes