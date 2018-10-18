MCP veep Mia rewards Malawi players: Flames future bright

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice-president Mohammed Sidik Mia said he has donated K500 000 to the national team after he was impressed with how the Flames faired against the African champions Cameroon during the goalless draw in Africa Cup of Nations (Afco) Group B qualifier at Kamuzu Stadium on Tuesday .

Mia, who watched the game at the stadium said he wasimpressed with how the boys played, saying despite missing out on his K1 million pledge for a win, he decided to reward the players with the half to motivate the players

“I watched the entire game at Kamuzu Stadium, the match was exciting. Our boys, the Flames, controlled the tempo of the game. We outclassed them in almost all departments.

“We deserved to win this one and we waited for that moment of brilliance to no avail. Nevertheless, the barren draw is still a good consolation for us Flames supporters as they say that half bread is better than none,” wrote Mia on his official Facebook page.

Mia t said he decided that instead of giving them K1 million which he initially promised for a win, he gave K500 000 so they can be motivated to win the next match.

He was accompanied to the stadium by Kondi Msungama, Moses Kumkuyu and the youthful Chikwawa North parliamentarian Eryas Karim.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Malawi has goven the players their usual K1000 000 game bonus as a token of appreciation.

And analysts say the Flames performance against Cameroon promises a prighter future.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :