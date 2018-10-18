Chakwera urges ‘tragedy’ victims to turn to God for consolation

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president who is also leader of opposition Reverend Lazarus Chakwera has asked people of Kapanila Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Zulu in Mchinji who have buried 11 of the 12 people killed in a road accident on Tuesday night to look to God for consolation in their grief.

He was speaking at the mass funeral ceremony of the people died in a road accident near Guilleme Turn off.

A total of 13 people died on Tuesday, when a vehicle they were travelling in, a Mazda tonner pick up Registration number LA 858 collided head on with a Truck Registration number NS1842.

About 25 people who boarded the pickup from Kaphande, Kapanira and surrounding villages were coming from a funeral of their relative in Namitete, Lilongwe.

Seven people died on the spot, three died on arrival at Mchinji Hospital while three others died at Kamuzu Central Hospital, 12 others sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at Mchinji District and Kamuzu Central hospitals.

In his eulogy, Chakwera said “we commit the deceased into the hands of God.”

MCP spokesperson the Reverend Maurice Munthali, also said in a statement that the opposition party was “deeply saddened by the loss of so many lives”.

He said: “Our prayers and thoughts are with all the affected families during this agonising moment. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace.”

The funeral ceremony was presided over by the Roman Catholic Church who gave the Homily – a short sermon.

“From dust you came, to dust you shall return. Jesus Christ, is the resurrection and the life.”

Delivering his condolence message, ruling Democrtaic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the centre Binton Kutsaira who represented President Peter Mutharika, said the Malawi leader was deeply saddened with the “tragedy”.

Government has since provided coffins and other resources at the funeral including transport costs of the deceased.

District Commissioner for Mchinji, Rosemary Nawasha, said government will also support the families of the deceased most of who are members of the same family.

“We will ensure that all families receive the much needed support as most of the people have left orphans and other dependants,” she said.

The accident came barely two days after a DPP vehicle overturned in Kasungu and killed two passengers, including a Ministry of Information and Communications Technology technician who was operating a public address system at a political rally.

