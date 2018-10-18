Nankhumwa named ‘most hardworking’ Cabinet minister by Islamic Commission

The Islamic Commission for Justice and Freedom (ICJF) has named Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kondwani Nankhumwa as the most hardworking Cabinet Minister in the current government administration.

ICJF Chief Commissioner, Shaibu Ajasi confirmed the development in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), saying the commission awarded Nankhumwa a certificate at a ceremony which took place at the minister’s residence on Wednesday.

Ajasi said Nankhumwa deserved the honour given his hardworking spirit as a member of the executive arm of government.

“We have been monitoring him in all his duties as a Cabinet Minister in various portfolios he has held under the leadership of President Professor Peter Mutharika and we found out that he is loyal to the president, the party and his constituents,” Ajasi observed.

He added: “We went to the constituency of honourable Nankhumwa secretly to monitor the developments he has done since 2014 and his loyalty to his constituents since he was elected and we were satisfied that he deserved the honor.”

Ajasi said as a religious institution it was their duty to encourage hardworking people in the society including those in opposition, saying this would promote a hardworking spirit in duty bearers and citizens of the country in general.

He added that ICJF was planning to award certificates to three more Cabinet ministers for the same reason, but could not disclose their names.

Commenting on the development, Nankhumwa said he was excited with the recognition, saying it had come as a surprise.

“I am very humbled because I did not expect this to happen,” said Nankhumwa, adding: “I didn’t know that some people and organizations in the country are watching and appreciating what I am doing.”

Nankhumwa who is also Democratic Progressive Party vice president for the South, therefore, urged upcoming young politicians to work selflessly to develop their areas and the country at large.

“When people wake up at five in the morning to go and vote for us, they expect nothing but development; therefore, it is our responsibility to develop our areas,” said Nankhumwa.

He, therefore, pledged to continue with developmental projects in his constituency once voted into power again in the 2019 elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :